462 hate-filled social media accounts shut

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Police in a proactive move to combat online extremism and drug trafficking have taken stringent action, closing down hundreds of social media accounts found to be spreading religious, national, and linguistic hatred.

The Anti-Extremism Unit spearheaded this effort, shuttering a total of 462 accounts, of which 65 were identified for their dissemination of religiously provocative content, 47 for anti-national propaganda, and a staggering 350 for their involvement in propagating terrorist material.



According to the official spokesperson of Islamabad Police, a comprehensive sweep identified a total of 1,522 accounts engaged in nefarious activities. A formal request has been forwarded to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for the immediate closure of these flagged accounts, with plans underway to shut down the remaining 1,060 accounts in the near future. This decisive action underscores Islamabad Police’s commitment to curbing extremism and enhancing the security landscape of the city.



Emphasizing the importance of public cooperation, the spokesperson urged citizens to refrain from participating in or supporting such negative activities on social media platforms. Legal repercussions await those found culpable, with Islamabad Police encouraging citizens to report any suspicious behavior through the dedicated Pukar 15 or ICT 15 app.



In addition to combating online extremism, Islamabad Police have also made significant strides in the fight against narcotics. Under the vigilant supervision of SSP Operations Islamabad, ongoing anti-narcotics operations have yielded substantial seizures. Notably, authorities confiscated 80 kg of heroin, 3.4 kg of methamphetamine (ice), and 78 kg of hashish in the current year of 2024. The dedication of law enforcement agencies is evident in the remarkable statistics provided by the police spokesperson. (INP)