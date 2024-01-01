MQM delegation meets President Asif Ali Zardari

F.P. Report

KARACHI (APP): Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) delegation led by Federal Minister Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui called on President Asif Ali Zardari here at CM House on Wednesday.

MQM leadership congratulated Asif Ali Zardari on assuming the office of the President of Pakistan for the second time.

Dr Farooq Sattar and Mustafa Kamal were part of the MQM Pakistan’s delegation along with party convenor Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi were also present on the occasion.

President Asif Ali Zardari said that all the stakeholders would be taken on-board while carrying out affairs of the government .

MQM delegation assured the President of their all possible cooperation.