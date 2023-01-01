Ravneet Gill

Sometimes you need a bake that’s low-effort and high-impact. These lemon cakes are that bake. The recipe is really quick to put together, and uses a simple wet-mix-dry-mix method; I like it for getting kids involved, too.

The cakes can be topped with a straightforward lemon juice and icing sugar glaze, but the pomegranate juice helps to brighten them up, adding colour to a February afternoon.

Lemon and poppyseed cakes with pomegranate icing

Prep 10 min

Cook 20 min

Makes 12 cakes

For the dry mix

Butter or oil, for greasing

150g plain flour

1½ tsp baking powder

A pinch of salt

120g caster sugar

Zest of 2 lemons

1 tsp poppy seeds

For the wet mix

2 large eggs

40ml neutral oil – vegetable or sunflower, say

Juice of 1 lemon

70ml double cream

50g unsalted butter, melted

For the icing

150g icing sugar

3-5 tbsp pomegranate juice

Pomegranate seeds, for decoration

Heat the oven to 180C (160C fan)/350F/gas 4 and generously butter a 12-hole muffin tin or grease a silicone muffin mould. In a large bowl, combine the dry ingredients with a fork. In another bowl, whisk the wet ingredients until well combined.

Pour the wet ingredients into the dry and whisk to combine. Divide the mixture between the 12 moulds and bake for 18-22 minutes, until a skewer inserted comes out clean, then remove and leave to cool.

For the icing, sift the icing sugar into a large bowl, add the pomegranate juice and use a fork or small whisk to combine – start with three tablespoons of juice and add more if you need to. If the mix gets too thick, add a bit more juice; if too loose, more icing sugar. Use the icing to glaze the cakes, sprinkle the pomegranate seeds over the top and serve.

