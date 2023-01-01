86 connections disconnected and Rs1.39m fine imposed

F.P. Report

LAHORE: During the ongoing crackdown against gas pilferers, SNGPL continued raids in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad, disconnecting another 86 connections while imposing fine of Rs. 1.39 million and 165 under billing cases processed

In Lahore, the regional team disconnected 04 connections on illegal use of gas, another 06 connections on the use of compressor. In Bahawalpur, the regional team disconnected 06 connections on the use of compressor and 07 under billing cases processed. The team also booked Rs. 0.01 million against under billing cases.

The company disconnected 13 connections on illegal use of gas and 37 under billing cases have been processed in Multan and amount of Rs 0.11 Million have been booked against gas theft and under billing cases.

In Sheikhupura, the regional team disconnected 19 connections on illegal use of gas and 44 under billing cases processed. The team also booked Rs. 0.35 million against gas theft and under billing cases.

SNGPL’s team in Mardan 20 under billing cases processed. In Peshawar, the Regional team disconnected 21 connections on account of direct use of gas and illegal connections. The team also booked Rs. 0.42 million against gas theft.

The company disconnected 07 connections on illegal use of gas in Islamabad.

The regional team in Gujranwala, 03 meter was disconnected on the use of compressor and 45under billing cases processed. The region also imposed fine of Rs. 0.50 million against under billing cases.

In Sahiwal, 03 connections were disconnected on illegal use of gas. The regional team in Faisalabad, the regional team processed 12 under billing cases. In Sialkot, the regional team disconnected 04 connections on illegal use of gas.