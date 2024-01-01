Aamir Jamal, a new Gem of Pakistani cricket team

Riaz Yusufzai

From bank loan online taxi driver to international cricket arena as a top level all rounder cricketer, Aamir Jamal, is writing history with his impressive performance & has become a heart throb player of millions of Pakistani cricketers fans.

His dream test debut match in Australia in which he took six wickets is a harbinger of his brilliant sport career ahead. He bowled very well in the whole test series. Especially his all round performance in the series last test spoke volume of his cricket talent & fighting spirit temperament.

He scored an impressive 82 runs in Sydney which also featured a switch hit for six off Nathan Lyon in the ist inning at a very crucial juncture of the game & become 2nd high scorer of the inning after 88 runs of Muhammad Rizwan & also took important wickets. In his T20 debut against England he was entrusted to bowl the decisive 20th over, with England’s pair of Moeen Ali & David Willey requiring 15 runs to win.

He brilliantly bowled the final over & did not allow the batters to score the required runs. In a post match interview the legendary cricketer Moeen Ali held in high esteem the bowling performance of Aamir Jamal. Now he has also been picked up for New Zealand T/20 series.

In a brief chat with foreign lady sport journalist he proudly revealed that he was a taxi driver & rugularly took time for practicing & playing cricket added he worked very hard & his debut dream of playing in Australia came true. More importantly he spoke english very confidently & fluently & his pronunciation accent of english words was so impressive that at a time one fails to believe that a debutant Pakistani cricketer can speak alien language so beautifully & accurately.

In this context one feels ashame to recall that when Pakistani man of the match players are called on the rostrum to receive Award & answer to the questions on such special occasion.

Their Gulabi english & accent are peculiar mixture of urdu & broken english which determine their intellect & academic qualification level. Contrary to this one wonders to hear to Indian players on such special occasion. They are classic, excellent, brilliant & matchless to speak their minds & thus keep impress the audiences & listeners to the end.Especially the track record of Inzimamul Haq with regard to english speaking on such occasion is very poor & shocking.

On several such occasion Inzimam got so confused that he even forgot how to speak urdu. To come to his own rescue he then started to read verses of Holy Quran. His islamic touch was also not so good to justify his position.

In short such happy moments often turned into difficult situation for him.The main crux of this write-up is not only the all round wonderful performance of AamirJamal but also his excellent english speaking power. We are proud on all players of all sports who are bringing laurals & good name for the country through their unparallel exceptional performance. Proud to be Pakistani.