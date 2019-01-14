AB de Villiers agrees to visit Pakistan for PSL 2019

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Former South African Captain and Star cricketer AB de Villiers has confirmed that he will tour Pakistan for the Lahore Qalandars matches of Pakistan Super League scheduled in Pakistan.

AB de Villiers, who will be participating for the first time as player of Lahore Qalandars, announced he will feature in back-to-back matches at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore in March.

Qalandars will take on defending champions Islamabad United on March 9, and Multan Sultans the following day.

Lahore will also host Eliminator 1 (3 v 4) on March 12, 2019. Karachi’s National Stadium will host a total of five matches: Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi on March 7; Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators on March 10; Qualifier 1 vs Qualifier 2 on March 13; Eliminator 2 on March 15; and the final on March 17.

De Villiers will also be in action on the opening day of the tournament on February 14 in Dubai, when the Qalandars meet Islamabad United.

While announcing his visit, he said “I am delighted to confirm that I will represent Lahore Qalandars in front of our home crowds on 9 and 10 March, during the HBL PSL 2019”.

He added “I look forward to revisiting the Gaddafi Stadium and aim to play my part in helping Lahore Qalandars achieve something they have been aspiring for since the inception of this tournament in 2016”

De Villiers’ only previous visit to Lahore was in 2007. In the drawn Test that October, he had scored 45 and eight not out, but returned later in the same month to score 103 not out, 35 and 17 in the first, second and fifth ODIs, respectively.

Lahore Qalandars captain Mohammad Hafeez also lauded de Villiers’ decision. “De Villiers is one of the most respected cricketers in the world. He is a proven performer, who has added new dimensions to batting in white-ball cricket.

“Not just me but the entire Lahore Qalandars side will wait eagerly for the unique experience of sharing with him a flight to Lahore and then being in the same team kit in front of what I envisage will be a packed house.