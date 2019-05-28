Abbasi urges nation to come out against failed govt

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Former premier and senior vice president of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the reason behind the poor progress of the country was the controversial election of 2018. He said the government of Imran Khan has failed.

Addressing a ceremony at Peshawar, he said PML-N’s only wish is that the affairs of the country must run under law and constitution.

He said every department must work under its limits, adding that we must come out to send this government packing.

The PML-N leader Khawaja Asif in his address said he has not seen such an incompetent government in his 30 years political career. He said no signs of BRT and billion tree tsunami were seen and this is the biggest fraud of the history.

Khawaja Asif said Imran Khan continuously lied to the nation.