Accountability court acquitted Nawaz Sharif sons in NAB cases

Hassan Naqvi

LAHORE : An accountability court on Tuesday granted relief to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s sons, Hasan and Hussain, in corruption cases linked to Al-Azizia Steel Mills, Flagship company, and Avenfield apartments, following petitions seeking acquittal.

During arguments presented before the court, the brothers’ counsel, Qazi Misbah, highlighted that PML-N leader Nawaz had been cleared by the trial court in the Flagship reference, with NAB withdrawing its appeal against the verdict on November 29 of the previous year.

Misbah emphasized that proceedings couldn’t proceed solely on allegations of abetting in a crime when the main suspect had been acquitted.

Addressing Deputy Prosecutor NAB Azhar Maqbool, the court inquired about the pending report on the plea. Maqbool informed the court that the Supreme Court’s verdict posed no obstacle to the case, allowing the court to announce its decision on the petition.

He further clarified that the petition wasn’t related to the NAB amendment and referenced previous cases involving Nawaz, Maryam Nawaz, and Capt (retd) Safdar, where the high court had announced its verdict.

The NAB prosecutor stated that while no appeal was filed against Maryam’s acquittal, Hasan and Hussain were accused of abetting and conspiring. He reiterated that the main suspect in the cases involving the brothers had been acquitted.

In response, Misbah argued that Nawaz and Maryam were acquitted based on the same documents, with NAB failing to challenge their acquittal. He also referenced the Islamabad High Court’s verdict available on the court’s website, noting the lack of evidence presented by NAB against Nawaz and Maryam.

Misbah highlighted the IHC’s acceptance of Nawaz Sharif’s appeal in the Al-Azizia case in December 2023, with NAB not contesting the decision.

He concluded by stating that prosecuting Hasan and Hussain would be a futile exercise, as there was insufficient evidence to convict them, urging the court to refrain from wasting time.

Earlier on March 14, the accountability court had granted bail to both brothers in exchange for a Rs50,000 bond each in the three references concerning Al-Azizia Steel Mill, Avenfield apartments, and Flagship company, while also revoking their perpetual arrest warrants and fugitive status in the said cases.

Upon petitions filed by Nawaz’s sons for acquittal, the accountability court had issued a notice to the NAB.