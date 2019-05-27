Afghan forces seize 1000 kgs of explosives, foil deadly attack in Kabul city

KABUL (Khaama Press): The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces have recently seized 1000 kilograms of explosives during an operation in Kabul city.

A military source said Monday that the Afghan special force conducted a raid in Kabul city and seized 500kg of explosives.

Without providing further added that source further added that the Special Forces also detained three suspected militants during the same operation.

In the meantime, the Ministry of Interior in a statement said the police forces foiled a deadly attack in Kabul city by seizing and destroying 1000 kilograms of explosives in four separate controlled-detonations in Kabul.

The statement further added that the security forces recently had seized the RDX-HMS type explosives during an operation.

The anti-government armed militants including Taliban have not commented regarding the report so far.

This comes as the anti-government armed militants have been attempting to carry out attacks in Kabul city during the recent weeks and months. An explosion ripped through a vehicle of Hajj and Religious Affairs Ministry in Kabul city earlier today wounding at least ten people.