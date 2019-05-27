Afghan Forces retake control of Ghazni’s district after two years

KABUL (TOLO News): The Afghan Defense and Security Forces retook the control of Deh Yak district, a rural district in the eastern part of the central Ghazni province, 30 kilometers in the east of Ghazni city.

The Ministry of Defense said in a statement on Monday that the district was under Taliban influence for two years.

The statement said that during the past two years, the Taliban were using civilians as a shield which prevented the advancement of the security forces.

Colonel Mubin, an army commander in Ghazni, said the operation started at around 6am local time on Monday, in which the militants were surrounded from three directions.

He said the district was under militants influence for more than a year.

“The enemy does not have the ability to fight against the Afghan defense and security forces. And meanwhile, the Alftha offensive of the enemy has failed,” he added.

He said they have many plans on hand to maintain the security of the district.