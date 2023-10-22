Afghan women demand release of activists from Taliban detention

KABUL (Khaama Press): Several protesting women demanded the immediate release of Julia Parsi, Neda Parwani, Matiullah Wesa, and Rasoul Parsi, who are currently held captive by the Taliban, in a public statement.

The “Women’s Protest Movement for Freedom” considers women and civil activists imprisoned by the Taliban as part of their “repressive policies.”

These protesting women gathered at a discreet location in Kabul on Saturday and called on the international community not to recognize the Taliban officially.

According to a statement from the “Women’s Protest Movement for Freedom,” they state, “We demand an end to the oppressive rule of the Taliban. Afghanistan needs stability and the establishment of a democratic government that respects the freedom of its people, especially women.”

The letter emphasizes that freedom is a natural and civil right for every individual, and practical and urgent actions must be taken to free activists from Taliban captivity.

Earlier, France reported that Mortaza Behboudi, who had been detained in Afghanistan since January 7 by the Taliban for 284 days, has been released.

Over the past two years, the Taliban has frequently resorted to the detention and torture of civil activists and women actively participating in protests.

These distressing incidents of detainment and abuse underscore the challenging human rights situation in regions under the control of the Taliban.