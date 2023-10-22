Facing winter, retirees despair over unpaid pensions

KABUL (Tolo News): As winter approaches, civil servant retirees called on the Islamic Emirate to pay their retirement pensions.

Payenda is one of these retirees, who has worked at the Ministry of Economy for many years, and she is not satisfied with her life’s bad conditions.

With the arrival of the cold season, Payenda said that he is struggling with severe conditions.

“I have a patient, the father of children had heart surgery and we are supposed to visit the doctor on Tuesday, but we have no money,” Payenda said.

“I am here to receive my retirement pension, I need to pay house rent, I have a patient who had surgery lately, for how long should I keep begging,” said Zarifa, another retiree.

Some retirees appealed to the Islamic Emirates to consider their request, otherwise they will expand protests.

“Why don’t they give us our right, is it given free or for God’s sake? this is our own money, so why don’t they give it to us, we are from this country,” said Abdul Khaliq, a retiree.

“We don’t want to bother people, or else we can ban the main roads, venues and even we can break the doors. They can just arrest us, nothing else,” said Ahmad Omer, another retiree.

The Islamic Emirate has not commented on the issue, but earlier said that the plan for the payment of pensions for the retired government workers has been sent for confirmation to the office of the Islamic Emirate’s leader.