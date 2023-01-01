Afghanistan railway team heads to Iran for talks

KABUL (Agencies): Afghanistan Railway Authority said on Monday its general director Mullah Bakht-ur-Rahman Sharafat has left for Iran, along with his accompanying delegation. The ARA says that Sharafat will meet with Iranian railway officials to discuss issues related to the Khaf-Herat railway line, the launching of short-term technical training courses for ARA employees, and strengthening bilateral railway cooperation. During his visit, Sharafat will also meet with various other Iranian officials.