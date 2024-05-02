Officials: Foreign countries hinder Afghanistan’s academic progress

KABUL (TOLOnews): Lotfullah Khairkhwa, the Deputy Minister of Higher Education, states that some foreign countries are creating obstacles to the scientific development of the country.

Khairkhwa, during a ceremony honoring an Afghan surgeon residing in Germany at Paktia University, stated that the Islamic Emirate is committed to scientific advancement in the country and emphasizes that it will not allow any foreign obstacles in this regard.

The Deputy Minister of Higher Education said at the event: “As an official of the Ministry of Higher Education, I promise you that we will not waste any opportunity for progress based on our available resources and will not allow anyone to create obstacles in this path.”

Bismillah Shiva, an Afghan surgeon residing in Germany at Paktia University, has been awarded the ‘Leonardo Schweiber’ prize for 2024 by the German Surgeons Association.

Shiva says he is striving to standardize medicine in the country to unite doctors and scientific personalities living abroad.

Bismillah Shiva stated, “Many of our academic staff are abroad, and we can form a cohesive group outside the country to utilize their knowledge to enhance the capacity of our youth.”

Meanwhile, a number of students at Paktia University are asking the Islamic Emirate to prevent the exodus of scientific personnel from the country and facilitate the return of those who are abroad.

Hijrat Kamal, a student, said: “They should provide facilities so that they do not leave their country, as Afghan students and professors need their knowledge.”

Another student, Abdul Rahman, said: “We hope they will return to the country and share their practical experiences with us.”

According to the Deputy Minister of Higher Education, after recent developments, 350 scientific staff have left the country; however, as a result of the efforts of this ministry, 70 of them have returned to the country.