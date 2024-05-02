Aziz discusses trade issues while on visit to Iran

KABUL (Ariana News): Acting Minister of Commerce and Industry of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan Nooruddin Azizi arrived in Iran’s Sistan and Baluchistan Province on Thursday for a meeting on facilitating the process of economic cooperation between the two countries.

The ministry’s spokesman Abdulsalam Javadakhandzadaa said Thursday the minister discussed the development of trade and transit relations between Iran and Afghanistan – but with the focus on the province of Sistan and Baluchistan. Aziz also discussed the need to strengthen processes for goods through Chabahar port and emphasized the need to resolve issues relating to this trade route.

According to Javadakhandzadaa officials of the two countries discussed the strengthening of commercial and economic cooperation, while Azizi requested that costs be lowered for goods and for land to be made available in Chabahar to Afghan businessmen and for railway facilities to be provided.

Both sides agreed that in order to develop trade between the two countries and to strengthen transit through Chabahar, a joint technical committee would be established on a provincial level and that issues will be followed up by the central committee.