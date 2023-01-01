AFJC: Violence against journalists increased by 64%

KABUL (Khaama Press): Afghanistan Journalists Center (AFJC), on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day, has reported on the deteriorating situation of media in Afghanistan – adding violence cases against journalists have increased by 64 percent in the past year.

The organization on Tuesday, May 2, which marks International Press Freedom Day, published a report highlighting the situation of media in Afghanistan and warned of the continued threats and arrests of journalists across the country.

The findings of AFJC indicate that over the past 12 months (May 2022- May 2023), at least 213 incidents of violence, threats, and detention of journalists have been recorded in the country.

The violent incidents include one death, 21 injuries, 6 physical harassments, 115 threats, arrest of 70 journalists, out of which at least 2 reporters (Murtaza Behbudi and Khairullah Parhar) are still in Taliban custody.

The Islamic Emirate authorities have been repeatedly accused of violating human rights in the country. AFJC has also announced that the majority of violence cases including threats, and arrests of journalists and media workers have been committed by the Taliban government agencies or Islamic Emirate authorities.

The center has also stated that the media situation in Afghanistan under the Taliban regime has had a negative process – adding after the overthrow of the previous government in August 2021, roughly half of 600 media outlets have ceased operation due to economic problems and restrictions imposed by the ruling regime.

The Afghanistan Journalists Center (AFJC) reiterated that press freedom and access to information are parts of the fundamental rights of the people and warned of the consequences of the increasing restrictions in this area by the Taliban-run administration.