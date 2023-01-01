Biden admin to let Afghan evacuees extend temporary status

KABUL (Khaama Press): The US Government intends to prolong the short-term status of tens of thousands of Afghans living in the United States.

The Biden administration is planning to let tens of thousands of Afghans living in the United States extend their temporary status, According to CBS News, which cited anonymous people familiar with the decision.

Since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan and the military’s bloody and chaotic withdrawal of American troops, more than 76,000 Afghans have entered the US. Many Afghans who entered the country have collaborated with American officials as translators, interpreters, and other partners for many years.

As part of Operation Allies Welcome, the largest resettlement initiative in the country in decades, the US government temporarily accepted the refugees in exchange for their service with a promise of a path to a new life in the country.

Veterans organizations and immigrant advocacy groups collaborating with the government to develop a more long-term path for Afghans to move forward with their lives welcomed the movement.

Some legislators believe that by including advanced screening provisions in the bill, it will be able to win the support necessary to pass the Republican-controlled House and the slim Democratic majority in the Senate.

“It cuts to the core question of whether the US keeps its promise of protection to its allies,” Helal Massomi, an Afghan refugee and adviser on Afghan policy at Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, said in a statement. “Congress needs to keep our nation’s promise and make it clear to Afghans that this country is more than their temporary safe haven — it’s their home.”