Afridi powers Comilla Victorians to four-wicket win in BPL

DHAKA (Agencies): Former Pakistan captain and flamboyant all-rounder Shahid Afridi spurred magic with the bat once again as he powered Comilla Victorians to a four-wicket win against Sylhet Sixers during the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) in Mirpur, Dhaka.

The 38-year-old smashed 39 runs of just 25 balls with help of five boundaries and two maximums, while chasing a target of 128.

Opener Tamim Iqbal also scored 35 runs off 34 deliveries for the winning side. Al-Amin Hossain and Sandeep Lamichhane claimed two wickets each for the Sixers.

Earlier — batting first after losing the toss — Sixers posted 127 runs on the board on loss of eight wickets. David Warner-led unit were off to a terrible start as they lost half of their side with just 56 runs on the scoreboard.

At this point, West Indies wicketkeeper-batsman Nicholas Pooran took control of things and played a valuable knock of 41 runs, which includes five boundaries and two sixes.

Pacers Mohammad Shahid and Mohammad Saifuddin and off-spinner Mahedi Hasan bagged two wickets each for the Victorians.

Leg-spinner Afridi also claimed one wicket. Due to his all-round performance, Afridi was awarded player of the match.