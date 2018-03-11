Aggrieved over growing trend of intolerance: President Mamnoon

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: President of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain said on Sunday that he is aggrieved over the growing trend of intolerance, adding that it will put the country on the path to destruction.

In a statement, the president said that the dissent should not go beyond the limit of politeness.

He said that if there is no aspect of respect in difference of opinion then the society falls victim to ‘Fasaad-ul-Arz’ (violence).

The president’s comments come in the backdrop of an ongoing trend of hurling things at political leaders during their press conferences.

Earlier today, a former seminary student hurled a shoe at former prime minister Nawaz Sharif during an event in Jamia Naeemia seminary in Garhi Shahu.

On Saturday, a person threw ink at Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif while he was addressing Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz convention.

Last month, a man hurled a shoe at Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal while he was addressing a workers’ convention in Narowal.

Following the shoe-attack on Nawaz and the other attacks, a number of politicians came forth with condemnations. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also denounced the attack.