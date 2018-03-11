Foes’ scurrilous tactics cannot damage popularity of Sharif: Maryam Nawaz

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz on Sunday warned political foes that puerile tactics can’t dent the popularity of Nawaz Sharif.

She was addressing social media convention here in Rawalpindi Sunday.

Commenting on the unpleasant incident in Jamia Naeema, Maryam said the incident inflicted significant pain on her heart.

“Those who pursued path of truth face difficulties. Your leader (Nawaz Sharif) has not stepped back from his path despite bullying, sit-in, conspiracies and threats. Foes’ puerile tactics have done nothing but increased popularity of the Nawaz Sharif”, the daughter of Nawaz asserted.

Keeping verbal onslaught up, Maryam claimed such scurrilous tactics are adopted by only those who face defeat in their lives. She said, “Those who win are never indulged in such cheap tactics”.

Maryam Nawaz said that the masses will respond to such tactics by voting for the party in the coming general elections. She said her father always did the politics of ethos, not of power.

“Whatever happened to your leader this morning has hurt you,” she said, adding that she too was saddened by the shoe hurling incident.

While commenting on ongoing cases against Sharif family, Maryam taunted that corruption of even Rs6 has not been proved against them.

Maryam said those fearing the popular tide being on Nawaz Sharif’s side in the wake of his ouster stooped to such tactics. She asked the crowd to respond to what treatment the PML-N supreme leader was being meted out by voting for his party.

Maryam said those who didn’t accept the Supreme Court’s disqualification verdict should join their caravan. She said Sharif was treading on the right path, which was why he was made the target of insults and conspiracies.

Advertisements