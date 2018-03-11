Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad: forces arrest 2 terrorists in Balochistan

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Amid ongoing Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad, forces seized huge cache of arms in Balochistan, ISPR said in a press release here on Sunday.

According to statement issued by the military media wing, two terrorists were apprehended while huge cache of arms recovered in intelligence based operations (IBOs).

“Security Forces conducted IBOs on terrorists suspected hideouts in Mastung, Pashin, Khad Kacha and Sibbi. 2 terrorists apprehended,” the ISPR statement read.

“A large cache of arms and ammunition including prepared improvised explosive devices (IEDs), explosives, rockets and ammunition of different calibre were also recovered in the raids”, it added.

