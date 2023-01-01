Agri land acquired for Industrial Estate in Swabi: PHC told

F.P. Report



PESHAWAR: Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Qaiser Rashid observed that Agriculture land should never be used for commercial activities and if any project is underway then how should be an alternative be utilized in this regard, on Tuesday.



The divisional bench comprising of Chief Justice PHC Justice Qaiser Rashid and Justice Shakeel Ahmad heard writ petition of Maiftah Ullah and Muhammad Sohail against establishment of Industrial of Estate at Swabi on agriculture land proposed by Small Industrial Board.



The Commission Chairman Ahmad Sultan Tareen which is constituted on PHC’s direction appeared before court and informed that proposed land for Industrial Estate is agriculture while crops are grown on the sites and added that some land is rainy but it is also cultivated by the framers.



However, Chief Justice inquired regarding alternate place? Commission’s chairman informed that site proposed by court didn’t suitable for Industrial Estate. The counsel for petitioner argued that hearing didn’t possible because Small Industries Development Board (SIDB) lawyer is present before Supreme Court and added that Agriculture’s department report is available before court which stated that only 83 acres land is barren out of one thousand acres of land.



The counsel further argued that agriculture is mean only of livelihood of local residents while now their agriculture land is declaring barren to establish industrial estate. However, Chief Justice Qaiser Rashid observed that Green Bench was constituted to protect agriculture land and ensure provision of alternative barren spaces for developmental projects while extended status quo till 10th May to next hearing.