Imran booked in 15 cases in single day

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: A record of the cases submitted before the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday revealed that as many as 29 FIRs had been registered against PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the federal capital.



IHC’s Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the petition filed by Mr Khan seeking details of cases filed against him in Islamabad while Faisal Chaudhry represented the former premier in the case. The documents revealed that 28 cases were registered against the defiant politician at different police stations in the capital city while one case has been filed by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).



They showed that the former premier was booked in 15 cases in single day on May 26 following his party’s long march against the coalition government. The cases registered at the Tarnol police station have been disposed off while Mr Khan’s trial in other cases is pending in courts. According to the documents, two cases were registered in 2014 while the PTI chief was booked in 26 cases in 2022 and 2023.

During hearing, Faisal Chaudhry expressed shock over registration of several cases against his client.

He said, “We have been asked to join investigation in the case but no one was picking up our phones”. At which, the chief justice directed the Islamabad police’s representative to remain in contact with Mr Chaudhry and wrapped up the petition. (INP)