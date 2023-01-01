Ahsan Ramzan departs for IBSF U17 & U21 World Snooker C’ships

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Pakistan snooker prodigy Ahsan Ramzan on Tuesday, left for Saudi Arabia to partake in the IBSF U17 & U21 World Snooker Championship.

In a statement released by the Pakistan Billiards and Snooker Association (PBSA), the Pakistan contingent, comprised of Ahsan Ramzan and Muhammad Hamza Ilyas will represent the nation in the global event.

The IBSF U17 & U21 World Snooker Championship commenced on July 7 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and will conclude on July 16.

To participate in the event, Ahsan Ramzan alongside Muhammad Hamza Ilyas flew off from Jinnah International Airport, Karachi by Saudi Arabian Airlines via flight no. SV 701 which took off at 1005 PST.

It is important to note that Ahsan Ramzan also participated in the U21 Asian Snooker Championship in Iran last month where he put on a dominant run before getting his hands on the prestigious silverware.

He continued his rich vein of form in the continental event and remained unbeaten.

In the final of the event, Ahsan Ramzan outclassed Iranian opponent Milad Pourali Darehchi with a score of 5-2 (48-46, 70-5(41), 61-6(52), 62-29, 30-71, 55-67, 101-27) to get his hands on the silverware.

Despite making his nation proud, the young cueist received no welcome upon his arrival to the country, alongside fellow cueist Haris Tahir, via Jinnah International Airport here.

“It is not a pity that no one came to welcome me,” said Ahsan Ramzan.

“I have a trophy in my hand and a gold medal around my neck and I am delighted with this honour.

“There is no hope from the government. I want to say that may Allah guide the government,” he added.

Speaking on his title-winning victory over the Iranian opponent in the final, Ahsan Ramzan asserted that his experience from the World Cup Final helped him to handle the pressure in the tense match.

“There is no doubt that an individual always gets a reward for his hard work. I have also played the final of the World Cup, that’s why I was used to playing under pressure,” said Ramzan.

It is pertinent to mention that the young snooker sensation Ahsan Ramzan rose to fame after winning the IBSF Snooker World Championship 2022 as he scripted an astounding comeback in the final against Iran’s Amir Sarkhosh from 4-2 down to eventually triumphing 6-5 and became the second-youngest cueist to seize the prestigious title.

Furthermore, Ahsan is only the third snooker player from Pakistan to win the international amateur world title after Muhammad Yousaf, who achieved the feat in 1994.

Notably, Ahsan has already won the national U17, U18 and U19 titles, while he ended up as runner-up in the U21 championship.