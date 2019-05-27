Akhter Mengal announces not to vote govt on budget approval

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Government’s coalition partner and president Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M), Sardar Akhtar Mengal announced to vote against government on budget approval.

Mengal said government was not able to act upon our 6 points in ten months. He said even no committee was formed on our six points, adding that they will not support government now.

He said party will support government only if they accepted our demands. Mengal said our 6 points are more important than budget. He said party has voted for government in selecting Speaker, Deputy Speaker, PM and President but that support is over now.

