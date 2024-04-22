All Saudi airports achieve 100% complaint resolution in March: GACA

RIYADH (Arabnews): All airports in Saudi Arabia that received passengers’ complaints in March resolved them on time, according to the General Authority of Civil Aviation.

In its monthly classification for air transport service providers, GACA highlighted the performance of airlines and 13 airports based on traveler complaints filed during the third month of 2024.

As per the authority’s assessment, Prince Mohammed International Airport led among international terminals with over 6 million passengers annually, registering only one complaint. This translates to 0.1 percent per 100,000 flyers, coupled with a resolution rate of 100 percent.

According to GACA data, King Fahad International Airport recorded three complaints in March. This corresponds to 0.3 percent per 100,000 travelers while successfully addressing 100 percent of those issues.

However, King Khaled International Airport and King Abdulaziz International Airport garnered the most grievances in this category in March, with 13 and 96 recorded, respectively. Of these, 100 percent were resolved on time.

Meanwhile, Prince Naif International Airport emerged as the standout performer among international terminals, with less than 6 million passengers annually, receiving only one complaint. This is equivalent to 1 percent per 100,000 air service users, with a resolution rate matching the above.

In this section, King Abdullah International Airport and Taif International Airport each logged three incidents, Abha International Airport registered five issues, Prince Sultan International Airport recorded four concerns, and Al Jouf Airport received two. All of the air bases were able to resolve these complaints on time.

Among domestic terminals, Gurayat, Rafha, and Wadi Al-Dwaser documented only one grievance each, coupled with a 100 percent on-time resolution rate.

Among the prevalent cases received by GACA are issues concerning services and public facilities, transportation, and baggage.

According to the authority, a total of 924 cases were lodged regarding Saudi air carriers in March.

Among the airlines, Saudia emerged with the lowest number of incidents, standing at 10 per 100,000 travelers, boasting a resolution rate of 85 percent.

Flynas followed closely, with 13 complaints per 100,000 flyers, and 100 percent of them were addressed.

Flyadeal secured the third spot, with 14 such cases per 100,000 passengers, and 97 percent of them were settled on time.

The most prevalent grievances among passengers in March pertained to luggage, ticketing issues, and flight operations.

The authority strives to provide travelers with insights into how effectively air carriers and airports address customer complaints, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

This initiative empowers passengers to make informed choices about service providers while bolstering transparency and showcasing GACA’s commitment to addressing traveler concerns.

Moreover, it fosters healthy competition among air transport service providers and airports, spurring the development and enhancement of services.