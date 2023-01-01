Amir Muqam strongly condemned assassination of Latif Afridi

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs, Engineer Amir Muqam strongly condemned the assassination of senior lawyer, former President of Peshawar Bar and Supreme Court Bar Association, Latif Afridi.

Adviser to the Prime Minister Engineer Amir Muqam said that the irresponsible provincial government is responsible for the deteriorated law and order situation. He said that PTI first destroyed the country’s economy and now the law and order situation has deteriorated owing to their policies. The advisor further said that PTI is involved in conspiracies under foreign agendas.

Engineer Amir Muqam said that Latif Lala was a very senior lawyer and a leader who participated in many historical movements of Pakistan and his death is a great loss for the country and the legal community. He said that this barbaric murder should be condemned at all levels and the punishment of the culprit should be ensured. Amir Muqam prayed for the martyr that May the almighty grant the deceased the highest ranks in Jannah and grant the bereaved family the courage to bear this irreparable loss with patience and perseverance.