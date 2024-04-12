Amnesty International concerned over continued Afghan migrant expulsion

KABUL (Khaama Press): The International Amnesty Organization has expressed concern over the initiation of the second phase of forced expulsion of Afghan migrants from Pakistan, stating that the continuation of this process particularly endangers women, girls, journalists, and human rights defenders.

The organization demanded the cessation of the expulsion of Afghan migrants from Pakistan in a statement released on Wednesday, April 3rd.

According to an official of the International Amnesty Organization, “The repatriation of foreign nationals from Pakistan violates refugee rights and international human rights law, especially the principle of non-refoulement, endangering the lives of all Afghan refugees, especially women, girls, journalists, and human rights defenders.” The statement further asserts, “Pakistan authorities’ ruthless disregard for expelling migrants, harassment, and violations constitute a serious breach of human rights and a looming humanitarian disaster awaiting Afghan refugees upon expulsion to Afghanistan under Taliban control.”

The organization also continues to add that Pakistani authorities “instead of heeding repeated global calls to halt expulsion, the newly elected Pakistani government has further entrenched itself in this issue.”

Previously, the International Amnesty Organization and human rights organizations have expressed concerns about the expulsion of illegal Afghan migrants, stating that this scheme affects women and civil society activists. Additionally, Amnesty International stated last week in a statement that the expulsion of Afghan migrants from Pakistan places women and girls at “imminent risk.”

According to the United Nations Office for Women’s Affairs in Afghanistan, 80% of the expelled migrants from Pakistan are women and children, most of whom are highly vulnerable.