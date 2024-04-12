Political parties are banned in Afghanistan: Justice Ministry

KABUL (Ariana News): The Ministry of Justice has once again emphasized the ban on the activities of political parties in the country and says that the directorate of political parties has been revoked and removed from the ministry’s structures.

The ministry stressed that only charity organizations and unions can operate according to the principles and with an official license.

“This ministry has suspended the activities of social institutions that were active in the previous administration, and only charitable foundations and unions can operate with official permission,” said Barkatullah Rasooli, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Justice.

The ministry officials added that despite the prohibition, some officials of political parties who were registered in this ministry in the previous government have taken positions.

“Lately, some officials of political parties who were registered in the previous administration of the Justice Ministry, have taken positions and made movements from the addresses of their revoked parties,” said Rasooli added.

This ministry has considered any activities under the name of the party illegal in Afghanistan and has warned that if such activities are repeated, they will deal with the violators legally.

The ministry has also warned the social institutions whose activities are suspended to refrain from illegal activities.

“I wish that the Taliban (Islamic Emirate) do not ban the activities of political parties for accepting positive criticism, for listening to the voices of the people in the framework of political parties,” said a political expert.

Earlier, Acting Minister of Justice Abdul Hakim Sharai said that parties have no place in the Islamic Emirate and that taking the name of a party is a crime.