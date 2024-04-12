Turkish Mayor issues warning: Afghan refugees face expulsion for minor infractions

KABUL (Khaama Press): Ozkan Yilmaz, the mayor of the city of Usak in Turkey, has warned that if Afghan and Syrian refugees in this small city make the slightest mistake, they will be expelled.

This member of the opposition party to Erdogan also stated that he would not grant these migrants permits for trade and work.

Turkish media on Thursday, April 4th, reflected the new statements of the mayor of Usak.

Mr. Yilmaz is a member of the Republican People’s Party of Turkey, a party that has recently achieved significant victories in local elections in major Turkish cities, increasing the hopes of its supporters for success in presidential and parliamentary elections.

Yilmaz emphasized that he does not want any more Afghan and Syrian refugees in Usak and will not grant trade and work permits to those residing there.

In a contemptuous tone, he said that if these refugees make the slightest mistake, “I will kick them out without hesitation.”

Turkey has intensified the detention of mainly Afghan refugees in recent months. The Turkish Interior Minister has announced an increase in inspection checkpoints and patrols in various cities of Turkey to identify and detain “illegal” refugees.