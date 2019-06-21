Amnesty scheme: PM Imran Khan to address nation today

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation on Friday (today) and the premier is likely to talk on amnesty scheme launched by government.

According to reports, the short message of PM Imran Khan would be recorded in next 24 hours and it would be aired after that, reports added.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan urged the countrymen to avail the tax amnesty scheme introduced by the government for avoiding any scrutiny in the future, and help steer the country out of prevailing economic crisis.

“We have introduced a scheme for declaration of the assets. This is the easiest one. This is valid till June 30. This is an opportunity for you to declare your benami properties and bank accounts. You will not get such a chance after June 30,” PM Imran had remarked in his televised message to the nation.