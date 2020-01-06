Anchor Mubashir Lucman files application against Fawad Chaudhry

F.P. Report

LAHORE: TV anchor Mubashir Lucman has filed an application against Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry in Lahore’s Model Town police station.

In the application, the anchorperson has alleged that Chaudhry and his guards pushed him and subjected him to torture at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) MPA Mohsin Leghari’s son’s wedding.

Lucman claimed that PTI leaders Jahangir Tareen and Ishaq Khakwani helped resolved the matter between the two.

Lucman has also alleged that he was subject to harassment and requested the police to launch legal action against the minister.

The police, when contacted, acknowledged that they have received Lucman’s application, and assured that the matter will be handled legally.

In one of his shows on a private TV channel, Lucman had invited another anchorperson who salaciously linked Chaudhry to social media personality, Hareem Shah.

The minister had reportedly taken exception to the allegation and, according to sources close to the matter, confronted and slapped Lucman at the wedding of provincial minister Mohsin Leghari’s son.

The incident was acknowledged by Chaudhry in a tweet on Sunday in which he questioned Mubashir Lucman’s journalistic credentials.

Chaudhry confirmed the incident when he retweeted the news story accompanied by some choice remarks for Lucman.