Angelina Jolie slammed over pro-Palestine stance

Monitoring Desk

Los Angeles: Hollywood veteran and father of Angelina Jolie, Jon Voight, slammed the A-list actor for her anti-Israel comments over the Gaza attacks.

Actor Angelina Jolie’s father, Jon Voight, criticised the former UNHCR envoy for her critical words against Israel in support of the people of Palestine, after the relentless attacks on the refugee camp in Gaza.

Voight, who has been a prominent supporter of the state of Israel and PM Benjamin Netanyahu, said in a video message posted on his Instagram handle: “I am very disappointed that my daughter, like many others, has no understanding of the glory of God, of the truths of God. The issue here is the destruction of the history of God’s land, the holy land, the land of the Jews.”

He continued, “The Israeli army has to protect the land of Israel and its people, this is a war. It will not be as the left thinks it will be, it will not be cultural. Israel was attacked through inhumane terrorism, innocent children, mothers, fathers, grandparents.”

“And you, fools, say that Israel is the problem? You need to look at yourselves and ask: ‘Who am I? What am I?’ Ask God: ‘Am I learning the truth? Or am I being lied to and I do like everyone else?’, because friends, those who understand the truth see the lie,” Voight added.

It is pertinent to note here that more than 9,500 Palestinian people, including over 3,800 children have been killed by Israeli airstrikes, while they also cut off all communication in the strip for hours last week.

Humanitarian organisations have described a dire situation in Gaza, where over a million people have been displaced and most are running out of food, water and medical supplies.

Gaza is still without fuel deliveries due to an Israeli blockade, which United Nations leaders have warned will likely lead to an end of aid deliveries and result in the territory completely going without power, including at critical hospitals.