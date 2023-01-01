Annual report of Ministry of Borders and Tribes

KABUL (TOLOnews): The acting minister of Borders and Tribes said in an annual report that based on the decree of the leader of the Islamic Emirate, within the framework of the Border Oversight Commission, a plan to modernize the border signs and symbols with the countries of Iran, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and China has been implemented.

Noorullah Noori added that, according to the plan, to preserve the territorial integrity along the Durand line, more than one thousand kilometers of the area have been checked.

“In cooperation with ethnic elders and religious scholars in various provinces of the country, 130 major conflicts and 300 small conflicts between tribes and several families, over land and various issues, in which 691 people were killed and hundreds of others were injured, were resolved through traditional jirgas (meetings) in the light of Islamic principles,” said Noorullah Noori, acting minister of Borders and Tribes.

According to Noorullah Noori, the rights of all minorities are guaranteed in the country and the Islamic Emirate is committed to the rights of all minorities and majorities.

According to the Borders and Tribe’s Ministry, of the projects proposed in the year 1401, 28 projects have been completed.