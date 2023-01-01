US envoys in Doha meeting call for IEA policy change

DOHA (TOLOnews): Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West and Special Envoy for Afghan Women, Girls, and Human Rights Rina Amiri in a meeting with senior Islamic Emirate representatives in Doha, Qatar, urged the Islamic Emirate to reverse policies responsible for the deteriorating human rights situation in Afghanistan, particularly for women, girls, and vulnerable communities, a US State Department statement said.

According to the statement, US officials expressed “grave” concern regarding detentions, media crackdowns, and limits on religious practice.

Special Envoy for Afghan Women, Girls, and Human Rights Rina Amiri tweeted that in the meeting they discussed the removal of restrictions on women and girls, including access to education and work; release of detainees; end to corporal punishment, and crackdowns on media and freedom of expression.

“We emphasized that respecting human rights is central to achieving security, economic progress & stability; maintaining hope & human capital; & improving standing with the international community.”

Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West also tweeted: “Concluded two days of meeting with senior Taliban representatives & Afghan technocrats in Doha re: critical interests in Afghanistan. We discussed the country’s economic situation, human rights, humanitarian needs, security commitments, inclusivity, & counter-narcotics issues.”

Meanwhile, some officials of the Islamic Emirate said the meetings were useful.

Suhail Shaheen, head of the Political Office of the Islamic Emirate in Qatar, said the Islamic Emirate delegation had fruitful discussions with the US team in Doha.

Earlier, Abdul Qahar Balkhi, spokesman for the Foreign Ministry said that the issues of trust-building and practical actions toward this, blacklists and the removal of sanctions, the release of Afghan assets, the continuance of economic stability of Afghanistan, counter-narcotics, and human rights were discussed.

The Doha meeting on Afghanistan ended yesterday (Monday) with the presence of a delegation of Islamic Emirate officials led by Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and US representatives for Afghanistan, including Thomas West and Rina Amiri.