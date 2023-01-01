Another leader Hussain Elahi quits PTI, rejoins PML-Q

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Member National Assembly (MNA) Chaudhry Hussain Elahi has announced leaving the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Chaudhry Hussain Elahi along with Chaudhry Ahsan announced rejoining of Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q).

The lawmaker condemned the May 9 riots and said he will announce his future plan after consulting his family.

The PTI members took to the streets to vent their spleen over the arrest of ex-PM Imran Khan on May 9.

The angry protesters damaged public property and sensitive installations across the county.

They stormed GHQ in Rawalpindi, Corps Commander House in Lahore and Radio Pakistan in Peshawar.

Innocent people lost their lives and the violence left a trail of devastation.