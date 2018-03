F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Anushka Sharma’s upcoming horror movie ‘Pari’ is all set to release on Friday, however the Central Board of Film Censors banned the movie in Pakistan.

According to Nueplex cinemas, the movie is now banned in Pakistan and it shared on its social media account and it announced that they were informed by the Central Board of Film Censors Pakistan that ‘Pari’ has been banned in Pakistan therefore the film will be release in cinemas.

