Job employment provided for at least 17 thousand in Kandahar

KANDAHAR (Agencies): Thousands of unemployed youth are working in dozens of development projects in Kandahar province. These youths are currently busy in cleaning canals, building roads and public facilities and several other projects in the city and some districts of Kandahar province. Saifullah Asim, the spokesman of Kandahar Municipality, told BNA that by conducting dozens of other development projec more job employment will be provided for the people in this province. According to reports, 17 thousand youths are currently working in 30 development projects in Kandahar. The citizens of Kandahar express their happiness, by conducting such projects and say that with the implementation of development projects, both development and prosperity will come and many youths get the opportunity to work and earn some money.