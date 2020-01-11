Army Act passed in national interest: Ch Shujaat Hussain

F.P. Report

GUJRAT: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has on Saturday said that amendments in the Army Act have been approved in the national interest, not for the military itself.

The PML-Q president said in his statement that it is being thought that the act has been passed for army whereas the reality is completely opposite. He urged both the government and the opposition to not unnecessarily oppose each other.

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain stressed that a decision must be taken whether to let the country destroy or to save it. Agents of foreign elements are present in the parliament, he said.

The PML-Q president hoped that all political forces will remain united in the national interests in future as well just like they supported the Army Act.