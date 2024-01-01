Pakistani youth win gold medals

KARACHI (Monitoring Desk): In a remarkable display of skill and determination, young athletes from Karachi have defeated India in U-10 and U-13 categories and won gold medals in the South Asian Jump Rope Championship.

Marwah Kamran won the gold medal in the speed event in Under- 10 category while Muhammad Hussain won a gold medal in the U-13 category.

India got the second position while Nepal remained at the third position.

Pakistan’s team so far have won two gold and four silver medals on the first day of the event being held at Katmandu Nepal.

Muhammad Hussain and Marwah Kamran also won silver medals in the endurance event.

Another player Syeda Warisha brought laurel for the country by winning a silver medal in the U-13 freestyle speed and endurance event.

The South Asian Jump Rope Federation (SAJRF) is organizing the event.