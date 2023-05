F.P. Report

KARACHI: Former Sindh governor Imran Ismail on Saturday announced his departure from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which is hit by volleys of resignations following the May 9 attacks on the military installations.

He made the announcement while addressing a press conference shortly after he was released from the jail as he was discharged from a case registered against him over May 9 protests.