Asia Cup: Sri Lanka in Super 4 as Afghanistan go down fighting

Monitoring Desk

LAHORE: Sri Lanka on Tuesday qualified for Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2023 after a thrilling two-run win over spirited Afghanistan at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Afghanistan needed to chase down the target of 292 runs within the stiuplated 37.1 over to book a place in the next round but all efforts by middle order went in vein as Mujeeb ur Rehman caught out on first ball of the 38th over in an attempt to smash a winning short.

Earlier, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zardan failed to build a strong opening stand. Gulbadin Naib (22) Rahmat Shah (45), skipper Hasmattulah Shahidi (59) and Mohammad Nabi’s fiery 65 rekindled hope for qualifying for the Super 4.

After middle ordered collapsed, Rashid Khan, Najib Zardan attempted to maintain the momentum but losing the wickets turned the game in favour of Sri Lanka in last moments.

Sri Lanka dismissed all Afghan players at 289 in 37.4 overs to win the game. Bangladesh have already secured place in the Super Fours round from Group B.

From Group A, Pakistan and India have qualified for the next round.

Sri Lanka had set a challenging total of 292 runs for Afghanistan in the must-win game of the Asia Cup.Pathum Nissanka (41) and Dimuth Karunaratne (32) took a strong start, building a healthy opening stand. After Karunaratne was dismissed, Kusal Mendis played a powerful knock of 92 runs to boost the total.

Asalanka made 36 runs and Theekshana 28 while Dunith Wellalage made unbeaten 33 to help team built a tough total for Team Afghanistan.

Gulbadin Naib took four wickets and Rashid Khan claimed two while the Afghan bowling lineup could not restrict Sri Lanka from building a challenging target.

Earlier, Sri Lanka have won the toss and decided to bat first against Afghanistan.

Afghanistan need to ensure win in the must-win match in order qualify for the Super 4s stage of the event. They would end in elimination in case of losing the game. The Afghan team will have to chase down any target within 35 overs or less to book place in the next stage.

While Sri Lanka has already won a game against Bangladesh, stading at top with two points in Group B.

Squads

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Rashid Khan, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Abdul Rahman, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Suliman Safi, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanaka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Janith Perera, Kusal Mendis (vc), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Matheesha Pathirana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushan Hemantha, Binura Fernando, Pramod Madushan.