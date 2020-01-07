Assets beyond means case: Khursheed Shah’s judicial remand extended for 10 days

F.P. Report

SUKKUR: The accountability court on Tuesday approved an additional 10-day judicial remand of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader Khursheed Shah in the assets beyond means case.

According to details, provincial minister Awais Qadir Shah and MPA Farrukh Shah among 18 other accused attended the hearing in Sukkur. On the occasion, strict security arrangements was ensured to avoid any untoward incident.

A lawyer team of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) presented a 14-volume document in the court. The AC reviewed the documents and sent the PPP stalwart on an extended remand in assets beyond income reference. The case has adjourned the hearing till Jan 17.

On Sept 18, the NAB arrested senior PPP leader Syed Khursheed Shah in a case regarding his alleged assets beyond means. “NAB Sukkur arrested Syed Khursheed Shah in the assets beyond means case,” a brief handwritten statement issued by NAB Islamabad said.

Multiple corruption cases against Shah are under investigation with NAB. In 2012, an accountability court had directed NAB to file a reference against him on a complaint pertaining to alleged accumulation of illegitimate assets.

In 2013, NAB had reopened two corruption cases against Shah under the directives of the Lahore High Court.

In July this year, NAB Chairman retired justice Javed Iqbal had approved nine inquiries against different personalities, including Shah.