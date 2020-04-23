At least 65 more patients recover from coronavirus, says Dr Yasmin

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Thursday has told that 65 more patients have been recovered from coronavirus at four big hospitals in Lahore.

In a statement, the minister said that people are defeating virus at Mayo Hospital, Expo quarantine center, Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) and Children Hospital.

It’s a good omen that the patients are leaving for their homes after getting healthy, she stated.

Dr Yasmin further said that the coronavirus victims are being given proper medical treatment at all the hospitals in Punjab.