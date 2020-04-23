PIA air hostess tested positive for coronavirus

F.P. Report

KARACHI: An air hostess of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) was tested positive for coronavirus, on Wednesday.

According to Pakistan International Airlines health department, the infected air hostess was on duty on flight which brought back stranded Pakistanis from Dubai two days ago.

PIA has started flight operation to bring back overseas Pakistanis stranded in Dubai due to the suspension of flight operation in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.