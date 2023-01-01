ATC hands over Haleem Adil Sheikh to police on physical remand

F.P. Report

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Karachi on Saturday rejected a plea of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Haleem Adil Sheikh to release him on bail and instead handed him to police on three-day physical remand.

The PTI leader was produced before the ATC Karachi in connection with a terror case registered at Mubina Police Station.

During the hearing, the court rejected Haleem Adil Sheikh’s bail plea and handed him over to police on physical remand.

Haleem Adil Sheikh was rearrested from outside the Karachi anti-terrorism court on August 31, hours after an ATC ordered his release.

Sheikh, the former opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly, who disappeared after the May 9 vandalism, was first arrested on Aug 30 after he arrived at SHC to seek bail in vandalism case.