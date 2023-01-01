Audio leaks case: Govt granted one month to submit reply

ISLAMABAD (INP): The Islamabad High Court on Monday granted one month to federal government to submit its reply in audio leaks case. Justice Babar Sattar was hearing a petition of former CJP’s son Najam us Saqib pertaining to audio leaks.

Earlier, Attorney General Mansoor Usman in his arguments said that in his view a parliamentary committee won’t have initiated proceedings against Najam us Saqib. “An audio tape of a private person was not related to the National Assembly,” top state lawyer said. “A parliamentary body could not notice in the manner,” AG further said. He asked the court to dismiss the petition as court petitions have become infructuous after dissolution of the assembly. “If the electronic surveillance is allowed? Who could do it,” Justice Babar Sattar questioned. “PTA says it didn’t allow anyone,” the bench observed.

“The question is, how electronic surveillance is being done and who is doing it,” Justice Sattar asked. “If somebody has been allowed it, then who allowed to whom,” the bench posed question. “This is not on record that a government agency has recorded it,” AG replied. “If it was on record then the question arises of who has allowed it,” he added. “Are you saying some foreign agency has made the recording,” Justice Babar Sattar asked. “Audios of Prime Minister House, prime minster, his family and the family of a chief justice have been leaked”.

“I don’t say it did by a foreign agency,” AG said. “This act without taking the state into confidence is a very dangerous decision,” court remarked. “Who is competent authority with regard to audio tape recording,” the bench asked. “If the Attorney General is taking position that it was not the government and recorded without government authority,” bench further questioned.

“Benazir Bhutto case is our history, when it was happened. How could it happen, what is check and balance, if the data is not being misused,” court asked. The government constituted judicial commission but the question, who leaks these audios, was not included in its terms of reference, Justice Babar Sattar remarked.