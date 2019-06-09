Australia is not unbeatable, says Hafeez

TAUNTON (Monitoring Desk): Pakistan Cricket team’s all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has set his eyes on getting one more ICC title to his credit in this World Cup and aims to leave no stone unturned during the tournament to achieve victory.

Talking exclusively to geo.tv in Taunton during Pakistan Cricket team’s practice session, Hafeez said that he team was highly motivated after the win against world number one England in World Cup game at Nottingham and players will continue with the momentum when they take on Australia on Monday in Taunton.

“Australia isn’t unbeatable. We will enter the game with high confidence, we will continue with the momentum we gained by win against England. We are ready, physically and mentally for Australia and any other opponent,” he said.

“I will not leave any stone unturned in play my part,” said the 38 year old rounder who is now on twilight of his international career.

Hafeez said that he’ll try to give his maximum, as he called it 110%, to make Pakistan team do good in the tournament.

“I will try to give more than 100 percent to team Pakistan and contribute for Pakistan’s success. I am only satisfied when I can contribute to team’s success. I will try to give my best in every game,” he said.

The former captain added that team is highly motivated and the victory against England has brought the confidence back to Pakistan’s dressing room.

“We didn’t start well against West Indies but the way we performed against England has boosted our morale and confidence has returned to our dressing room.”

“When you perform and contribute in team’s success, you’re automatically boosted and I can see this in dressing room. Players are energetic about the tournament,” the all-rounder stated when asked about the dressing room environment.

He also spoke about the support he’s getting on his new celebration style, twirling his most aces.

“It took two months to grow the mustaches, when I was going for game, it was in my mind to twirl my mustaches during the game. I am happy that people have liked it,” he concluded.