Australia seal Pakistan series 3-0 in Warner’s farewell Test

SYDNEY (Agencies): Australia beat Pakistan by eight wickets in David Warner’s farewell Test match in Sydney on Saturday to sweep the series 3-0.

Pakistan, looking to end a run of 16 successive losses in Australia since 1995, had added 47 runs to their overnight tally at the cost of their final three wickets, to be dismissed for 115 an hour before lunch.

Playing his 112th match before retiring from the format, Warner shared a hug with opening partner and childhood friend Usman Khawaja at the boundary rope and was given a guard of honour by the tourists as he came to the crease.

Khawaja departed lbw for a duck in the opening over, but Warner played like a man on a mission and got Australia to within 11 runs of their target before being dismissed lbw by spinner Sajid Khan.

Earlier in the Pakistan innings, Mohammad Rizwan and Aamer Jamal put on 42 precious runs for the eighth wicket before Rizwan fell to a leg slip catch off Nathan Lyon for 28.

Jamal followed shortly afterwards for 18 caught in the deep off Pat Cummins.

On Friday, Josh Hazlewood claimed three wickets in an electrifying over to bowl Australia into a potential winning position over Pakistan.

Paceman Hazlewood had ripped through to reduce the tourists from 67 for four to go to the close on the third day at 68 for seven, a lead of 82, on a deteriorating Sydney Cricket Ground pitch.