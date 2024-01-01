Ayaz Sadiq vows to cement parliament to parliament contacts b/w Pakistan, Iran

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has reaffirmed to cement parliament to parliament contacts between Pakistan and Iran by reviving Parliamentary Friendship Group and mutual visits of Parliamentarians.

He was talking to an Iranian Parliamentary Delegation led by Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Mahdi Safari along with Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Dr Reza Amiri Moghaddam in Islamabad today.

The Speaker said Pakistan and Iran enjoy historically strong ties based on shared values, culture, religion and geography.

He expressed the commitment to extend parliamentary support to cooperation in energy, trade and business by synergizing private sectors of both countries.

The speaker said both countries can enhance trade and business by managing border markets, increasing import-export volume, resolving IPP Gas pipe line issues and working on Gwadar-Chahbahar as sister projects.

On the occasion, the head of Iranian delegation extended warm felicitation to Sardar Ayaz Sadiq over his successful election as Speaker.

He said both countries have vast opportunities to explore in business, trade, and energy sector. He underscored the need to resolve issues related to IPP Gas Project amicably along with enhancing border trade and cooperation in energy sector.